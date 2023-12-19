BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a person of interest linked to the theft of a motor vehicle.

On Dec. 3, authorities responded to an auto theft on the 5200 block of Paredes Line Road, according to a release from Brownsville Police Department.

Source: Brownsville Police Department

The release stated that the owner caught a man on video stealing his Toyota 4-Runner.

The owner of the vehicle was inside the building when the theft took place. He followed the suspect and alerted a deputy nearby.

The vehicle was recovered but the suspect fled on foot into the wooden area on Dennet Road.

Brownsville police advise the public to stay alert and to lock their vehicles at all times as well as place a club on the steering wheel for extra protection.

Anyone with information regarding the person of interest is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).