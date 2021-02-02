Brownsville police search for person of interest in aggravated robbery

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Brownsville police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in relation to an aggravated robbery.

Police said the incident occurred on Jan. 20 at a business located on the 800 block of Old Port Isabel Road.

Authorities said anyone with information to the identity or whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

The public may also submit a tip by visiting brownsvillecrimestoppers.com, said the department’s news release.

The information provided could lead to a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.