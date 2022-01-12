Brownsville Police search for missing trailer

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of a trailer.

According to police, on December 27, 2021, an unknown subject made entry into a business on the 5300 block of Ruben M Torres Blvd.

The person then hooked up the trailer and took it from the location, said police. It is described as a 40-foot black Loadmax with Texas License Plates 197C154.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of this trailer to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

If the information you provide leads to the arrest of an individual(s) you could earn a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.

Photo courtesy: Brownsville Police Department