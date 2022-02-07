BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for a 49-year-old man last seen in Brownsville.

Robinson Gorena was last seen on February 3 at the H-E-B located at 1628 Central Boulevard in Brownsville, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

The 49-year-old man is described as 5’8″ and 170 pounds.

According to police, Gorena was last seen wearing a white cap, blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on Gorena’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.