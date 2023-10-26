BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for a man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Julian Cortez, 69, was seen before midnight Wednesday on the 400 block of W. Washington St. in Brownsville.

According to police, Cortez is diagnosed with Dementia.

Cortez is described as 5-feet and 9-inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

In an update, police said he was last seen crossing Gateway International Bridge to Mexico around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on Cortez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.