BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police announced Wednesday they are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Grecia Velez. According to police, she was last seen Jan. 2 at the Stripes on E. 14th Street and Lincoln Street. She was reported missing later that night, police said.
According to police, she was last seen wearing white pajamas and a white shirt.
Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.