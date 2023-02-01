BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police announced Wednesday they are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Grecia Velez. According to police, she was last seen Jan. 2 at the Stripes on E. 14th Street and Lincoln Street. She was reported missing later that night, police said.

(Brownsville Police Department)

According to police, she was last seen wearing white pajamas and a white shirt.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.