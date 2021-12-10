Brownsville Police search for man with multiple warrants

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a man with several warrants.
According to police Miguel Angel Salas, 30 has warrants for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Theft and Credit Card Abuse.
Police said Salas was last seen driving a blue Ford F-150 with a small crane in the back.
Authorities ask if anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Miguel Angel Salas, they are asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
The information provided could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.