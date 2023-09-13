BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a person of interest in an aggravated robbery that happened at a Stripes last month.

The robbery happened at 1 a.m., August 31 at the Stripes located on 800 block of International Blvd.

According to Abril Luna, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, the man robbed the store at gunpoint.

No one was injured, Luna added.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.