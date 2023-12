BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a man allegedly linked to the theft of a Mercedes-Benz.

On Dec. 10, authorities responded to the 4600 block of Calle La Mansion regarding a theft, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

The suspect stole a black Mercedes-Benz ML650, investigators said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).