BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a man accused of stealing scooters from Target.

A post by the Brownsville Police Department stated that the man made no attempt to pay for the scooters before walking out of the Target.

Surveillance footage provided by police shows the man in a blue shirt, jeans and a cap pushing a cart that contains the two Razor scooters near the exit of the store.

Police are asking for those with information to submit a tip to the Brownsville Crime Stoppers, or through the P3 mobile application.