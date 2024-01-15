BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a person of interest linked to two thefts of a Walgreens.

The thefts occurred on Oct. 10, 2023, and Jan. 3 at the Walgreens at the 1500 block of Central Boulevard, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Surveillance footage caught a man stealing over $100 worth of beer on one occasion and over $160 of merchandise on the other.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).