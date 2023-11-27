BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a person of interest linked to a criminal mischief case.

The incident occurred at 12:43 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the 150 block of Velma Street, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

According to the release, the man damaged the victim’s surveillance cameras and pipes located outside their home.

Source: Brownsville Police Department press release Source: Brownsville Police Department press release

Anyone with information regarding the person of interest is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).