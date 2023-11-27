BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a person of interest linked to a criminal mischief case.
The incident occurred at 12:43 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the 150 block of Velma Street, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.
According to the release, the man damaged the victim’s surveillance cameras and pipes located outside their home.
Anyone with information regarding the person of interest is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).