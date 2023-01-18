BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man has been arrested and accused by police of theft and also making and delivering a controlled substance, police say.

Mauricio Escandon was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of theft by possession, according to police.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the narcotics department had been surveilling Escandon and was able to discover that he was in possession of stolen items.

On Dec. 22, 2022, the Brownsville Police Department served an arrest warrant at Escandon’s residence. A search warrant on the premises was also executed.

On Tuesday, Brownsville Police Narcotics agents secured additional arrest warrants on Escandon, who was taken into custody the same day.

Sandoval said the investigation is still ongoing.