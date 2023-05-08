BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is in custody after police say they have eyewitness accounts of an alleged gunman near the Ozanam Center, a day after the tragic death of eight migrants.

Brownsville Police say they received a call about a person with a gun who came to the center on Monday afternoon.

Three eyewitnesses provided a description of the vehicle the suspect drove away in and officers located the vehicle a few blocks down, according to Brownsville Police Investigator Martin Sandoval. The driver was arrested for possession of marijuana.

The witnesses told say they saw the man with a gun and agreed to be brought down to the police station to identify the suspect in a photo lineup.

“If they do choose him out of the photo lineup then there will be more charges on this individual,” Sandoval said.

There was no gun found in the vehicle and officers in the area are actively searching the areas the man drove to see if they can find a weapon.

On Sunday morning a gray SUV ran a red light, lost control, struck 18 men sitting on the curb near the homeless shelter and then lost control.

Eight Venezuelan men died and 10 are severely injured following the crash.