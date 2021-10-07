Brownsville Police report two vehicle head-on collision

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — On Thursday, the Brownsville Police Department responded to a major traffic accident that occurred close to 7 a.m.

Authorities said a tan GMC Acadia was traveling southeast while a blue Dodge Journey was traveling northwest.

The GMC vehicle began to travel against traffic and collided head-on with the Dodge Journey. The accident happened at the intersection of Huisache and Military Highway 281.

One female and one male, the driver of the GMC Arcadia, were transported to a hospital. The male, according to police, was unconscious. Authorities say this is still an ongoing investigation.

ValleyCentral will provide details as they become available.

