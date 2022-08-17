BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police has released a photo of two of the suspects in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at Gladys Porter High School.

Police said the driver of the car, Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18 was arrested on five counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, possession of marijuana, theft by possession, evading arrest by motor vehicle, and evading arrest on foot.

Carlos A. Castellanos, 17 was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft by possession.

The third suspect, the 16-year-old juvenile, was arrested on five counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, theft by possession, and evading arrest on foot.

Police added that the Texas Rangers will be investigating the incident that occurred at the campus.