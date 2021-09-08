Brownsville Police make second arrest in Shot Republic bar fight

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday Brownsville Police arrested another person in connection to a fight that occurred outside the Shot Republic bar.

According to police Robledo Osvaldo Alvarez was taken into custody for his participation in the fight that occurred on Sept. 4.

Police said the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) began their investigation on this fight as soon as the department received a video made public on social media.

Police in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Task Force was able to locate and take Alvarez into custody without incident.

Alvarez was arraigned and charged on Sept. 8 for Aggravated Assault (Felony) and issued a bond of $15,000.