BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is seeking to identify a person of interest in a theft investigation.

According to police, a woman walked into a JCPenney, selected items and then walked out without paying.

Investigators were able to obtain security camera footage of the woman.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identity of the woman is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-TIPS (8477).