BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking to identify a man who is a person on interest in a theft investigation.

The department says the theft took place on October 15 at the 200 block of El Brillo Street.

Below is the video released by authorities.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identity of the man is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.