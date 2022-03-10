BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for two suspects in a theft case.

According to a post by Brownsville PD, the men are considered persons of interest in a theft that occurred on March 5 at the Academy at 4305 Old Highway 77.

The men entered the store at 4 p.m. and took four Yeti ice coolers and left the store without paying, the post stated.

Footage shows the suspects entering the store and walking with the coolers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS (8477), or by using the P3 mobile app.

All calls remain anonymous.