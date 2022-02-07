BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a man wanted for theft.

The man is considered a person of interest in a theft that occurred near the 3200 block of La Plaza Drive, according to a post from Brownsville PD.

The man was delivering a television to a residence. After realizing that no one was present at the home, he came back and took the television, the post stated.

Video shows the man carrying the television and placing it back into his vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) – 546 – TIPS (8477.) All calls remain anonymous.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward.