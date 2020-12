BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Brownsville police are looking to identify a person of interest in a robbery investigation.

According to a release, the robbery took place on Oct. 28, 2020, at a business on W. Elizabeth Street near W. 7th Street.

(Source: Brownsville Police Department website)

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.