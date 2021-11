BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police are asking the public for the identity or whereabouts of this person.

The individual seen on surveillance is a person of interest in a theft of a barbecue pit.

Police said anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

The information provided to authorities could lead to a cash reward.

All calls will remain anonymous.