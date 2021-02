Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Police are looking to identify and find the person of interest in a Brownsville robbery investigation.

The robbery happened last year on Dec. 27 at the 2700 block of Central Boulevard in Brownsville.

Credit: Brownsville Police Department website

Police ask anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this subject to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477 or submit a tip by visiting brownsvillecrimestoppers.com

All calls are anonymous, and may earn you a cash reward.