BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Police are looking to identify a man wanted for theft and criminal mischief.

Police say the incident took place on July 12, 2020 at the 3300 bock of Internationl Blv.

Authorities released the following video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. Officials say the information provided could lead to a reward, all calls remain anonymous.