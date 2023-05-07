BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville police are investigating a major accident this morning that has left a number of people dead.

It happened at 8:30 a.m. near Minnesota Road and Austin Road, which is between the airport and State Highway 48.

ValleyCentral reporter Brian Svendsen says he can see at least five people dead at the scene. Their bodies covered with sheets.

A woman who happen to drive by the scene said she saw several bodies covered on the road, plus another victim being put into an ambulance. She also saw several ladies praying nearby.

On Facebook, Brownsville Lt. Martin Sandoval said the area is closed to all traffic and officers are asking drivers to find alternative routes.

A badly damaged gray Range Rover is in the middle of the street. By Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral

A Brownsville Fire Department truck is at the scene of a deadly accident. By Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral

Brownsville Police blocked off an area near Minnesota Road and Austin Road. By Brownsville PD/Facebook

A badly damaged gray Range Rover is in the middle of the street. By Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral

A badly damaged gray Range Rover is in the middle of the street. By Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral



This is a developing story. We’ll have more details on ValleyCentral as they become available.