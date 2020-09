Brownsville, Texas (KVEO) —Officers with the Brownsville police department were on the scene of an accident where five people were injured on Tuesday morning.

Credit: Favio Balladares

According to a press release from the department, officers responded to the 1800 block of Palm Boulevard in regards to a vehicle rollover.

Police say the five people that were involved in the accident were transported to the hospital with no life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation, said the release.