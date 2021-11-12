Brownsville Police investigate suspicious death of 16-year-old

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department said they are investigating a suspicious death at Valley Baptist Medical Center.

The news release said on Friday around 3:30 a.m. a 16-year-old male was dropped off at the emergency room entrance by other juveniles.

Authorities said the teen victim was dead on arrival at the hospital. The other juveniles left the location once they dropped off the teen male subject.

The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit was on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Next of kin has been notified. Additional information will be given as it comes, said the police.