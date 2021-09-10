Brownsville Police investigate stabbing of 66-year-old man

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on Friday morning.

Authorities said around 10:41 a.m. they responded to a call on the 1700 block of Ringgold Street for a 66-year-old man who was stabbed in the upper abdomen area.

Police said the victim is receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the incident as it occurred in the early morning hours.

The call was originally for the Brownsville EMS but the caller did not describe the injuries. When EMS arrived on the scene, they noticed the stab wound and contacted the police.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and information will be made public as soon as it becomes available.