BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville police are introducing new software meant to help first responders.

“We always strive for anything that we can do to better the community make it safe,” said Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville police department public information officer.

He says Prepared Life Software is giving dispatchers the ability to video chat with anyone calling for help.

“If the person is too distraught and cannot explain what’s going on, or let’s say there’s a crime in progress that’s going on, what the dispatcher will do is they will tell that person, we have your phone number, we’re going to send you a link,” Sandoval said.

Seconds after clicking the link, with the caller’s permission, the caller can stream the scene to first responders giving dispatchers a first hand look at the situation.

“The person that’s actually the eyewitness is now recording the event for the police. So we will actually see what’s going on firsthand as we send emergency responders,” said Sandoval.

The software also shows exactly where the caller is in an emergency.

“You call you say I don’t know why they will send you the same link for you to go ahead and click it. Well, that camera also sends out a geolocation that gives us and pinpoints exactly within several meters of where you are at,” Sandoval said.

Janie Castro has been a dispatcher with the department for 22 years.

She says Brownsville PD has used this software for two weeks and it has already helped first responders with several emergencies.

“It’s made our job a lot easier because of the fact that we can actually see and put more details for the first responders responding to the scene,” Castro adds. “The response time is a lot faster, and they know exactly where they’re going to and they also know how to set up perimeter before getting there. They’ll have an idea of more or less what the scene looks like.”

The software is not costing the department anything. The company provided the technology to Brownsville police and four other departments across the nation.