Brownsville police find over $20k in fraudulent checks in woman’s purse

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after trying to open an account with a fraudulent check.

Yolanda Ramirez Trevino was arrested on Dec. 7 for the charge of Forgery Financial Instrument, according to a press release by Brownsville PD.

Brownsville police responded to a call at Rio Bank, located at 3400 Old Highway 77, in reference to a fraudulent check.

An officer was advised that Trevino was trying to open an account with a fraudulent check. The officer was also advised that Trevino had several other checks in her possession.

After investigating, it was determined that Trevino had knowledge that the check was fraudulent. She was taken into custody, and five other checks were located in her purse, totaling $22,070, the release stated.

Trevino was arraigned on Dec. 8 for the following charge:

Forgery Financial Instrument (State Jail Felony): $4,000 bond.