Police: Man found dead on side of the road, investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is conducting an investigation after a body was found on the side of the road.

According to a press release, officers received a call of a man laying on the side of the road at the intersection of Florence and Father Mestas just after 9:30 Friday morning.

Brownsville police say the man had blood on his face.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation. The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.