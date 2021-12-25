Brownsville Police Department warns residents of increasing house burglaries after Christmas

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral)- While Christmas is a time for giving for most, the Brownsville Police Department said for others, it’s the perfect opportunity to take.

Brownsville Police Officer, Martin Sandoval told ValleyCentral that in his 16 years of being with the department, he has seen a common trend of increased house burglaries between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

It all starts with the items residents are leaving on the curb such as Xbox, PlayStation, or TV boxes. Officer Sandoval added that these “big-ticket item” boxes allow for burglars to get a glimpse inside your home.

Once the boxes have been spotted, burglars wait for the opportunity for the home to empty before they go inside and do their sweep.

Not giving burglars that opportunity starts with holiday trash though.

Officer Sandoval recommends you keep the boxes inside your home and wait until trash pickup.

If you choose not to wait for trash pick up though, the McAllen Recycling Center at 4101 N. Bentsen Road said you can bring all your trash to the center, regardless of whether you are a McAllen resident or not.

McAllen Renewable Resources Manager, Roberto Trevino Jr. also suggested if your trash contains large cardboard boxes to cut it up and put it in a blue recycling container.

If you don’t properly recycle your holiday trash or any trash, it could lead to filling up your city’s landfills. When trash ends up in landfills, it creates toxic gases.

The McAllen Recycling Center will be closed for the remainder of Christmas Weekend, but will be back Dec. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Normal operations will continue on through Dec. 30, but will not be available over the New Year’s weekend.