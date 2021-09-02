Brownsville police confiscate credit card skimmers from Stripes gas pumps

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department recently announced the confiscation of two credit card skimmers at the Stripes gasoline pumps on 1400 Military Highway.

The department is asking the public to check their bank and credit card statements if they had recently purchased fuel from this location.

Police said if there is a charge(s), not recognizable contact your financial institution about the charge so a claim can be filed and mark your account.

When the financial institution has been informed, submit a report to the Brownsville Police Department. This can be done online at www.brownsvillepd.com.