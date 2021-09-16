Brownsville Police charge third person in August murder

by: Jesse Mendez

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday the Brownsville Police announced charges on a third person in a murder that occurred on Aug. 13.

Police said 32-year-old Sandra Yadira Reyna was charged with the murder of Jose Villareal Jr. that occurred on Father Mestas Drive.

Reyna was one of the three individuals that were charged with this crime. Two other people, Britny Nicole Perez and Jose Luis Vasquez Jr. were taken into custody and charged in August, said police. 

Reyna was the only suspect left in this incident. She was charged with Murder ($2 million bond), Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity ($1 million bond), and Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon ($1 million bond).

Sandra Yadira Reyna is currently held at the Willacy County Jail on other unrelated charges.

