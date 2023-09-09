BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people are arrested after stabbing a man, Brownsville police said.

Lizbeth Esmeralda Martinez, 24, Luis Alberto Andrade, 39, and Liz Amaparo Martinez, 36, are charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and engaging in organized criminal activity.

On Aug. 20, authorities responded to a Stripes convenience store at the 2400 block of East University Boulevard regarding a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the man covered in blood with a large laceration on his right ribcage. Police immediately applied pressure to the wound and called an ambulance.

The victim told police he had been stabbed by an acquaintance when he dropped off a friend after an argument.

According to police, the victim dropped off his friend, later identified as Esmeralda Martinez, at the Stripes when her cousin, identified as Andrade, picked her up and began arguing with the victim.

The victim stated that Andrade began to punch and stab him. Store surveillance cameras show the moment when the incident occurred.

Investigators say that as Andrade stabbed the victim, Esmeralda Martinez and another woman, Amparo Martinez, ran towards Andrade and left the scene.

Police obtained arrest warrants. On Sept. 7, they were arrested and booked into the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned the next day.