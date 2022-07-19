BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police have three men in custody wanted for aggravated robbery and organized criminal activity.

Police said Daniel Alejandro Puente, 19, Alfonso Flores-Zamudio, 18, and Marcos Antonio Maldonado, 21 were arrested by Brownsville Police officers after midnight on July 17.

According to authorities, on July 16, the men took a woman’s cell phone by force on the 200 block of West Los Ebanos.

Two of the men got out of a dark-colored SUV and while waving a gun, demanded the woman give them the keys to her vehicle. She told them she had to get her children out of the vehicle first. That is when one of the men grabbed her cell phone. The men got back into their vehicle and fled the scene.

Police said an officer was able to locate the vehicle at the 6100 block of E. 14th street and conducted a traffic stop. The men were detained and the victim’s phone was recovered. All three were transported to the Brownville City Jail.

During the booking process, it was discovered that Maldonado and Puente had two warrants for aggravated robbery from July 14.

The male victim was walking to his vehicle when Maldonado and Puente walked up to him with handguns. They took the man’s gold chain and gold bracelet. The men fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

All three suspects were arraigned on July 17:

Daniel Alejandro Puente was arraigned on two counts of aggravated robbery with a bond totaling $200,000 and two counts of organized criminal activity, with a bond totaling $100,000.

Marcos Antonio Maldonado was arraigned on two counts of aggravated robbery with a bond totaling $200,000 and two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, with a bond totaling $100,000.

Alfonso Flores-Zamudio was arraigned on one count of aggravated robbery. Bond totaling $100,000 and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity, bond totaling $50,000