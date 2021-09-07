Brownsville Police arrest man who fled the scene of a hit and run

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police said they took into custody a man wanted for a hit and run accident.

Authorities said Jose Refugio Castro was involved in an accident involving damage over $200 and an accident involving injury.

Police said Castro was driving his white Chevrolet Silverado on Price Road when he failed to control his speed and rear-ended another vehicle at location.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered injuries and medical attention was provided for the driver, said authorities.

Castro fled the scene after the impact without giving any information. The driver of the other vehicle managed to get the license plate information off of Castro’s truck.

Officers later tracked Castro to his residence where they located the vehicle and Castro. After further investigation, it was determined that Castro intentionally fled the scene of the accident and was taken into custody.

Castro was arraigned and received a bond of $2,000 for Accident Involving Damage greater than $200 and $4,000 for Accident Involving Injury.