Brownsville police arrest man wanted for series of burglaries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Brownsville Police Department)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville police arrested a man who was wanted for a series of burglaries.

Jacob Lee Rodriguez, 30, was arrested by Brownsville PD Special Investigation Unit at a residence in the area of Red Rose, according to a press release by Brownsville PD.

According to the release, Rodriguez’ warrants are as follows:

  • Theft (Third Degree Felony)
  • Theft (State Jail Felony)
  • Theft (State Jail Felony)
  • Theft (State Jail Felony)
  • Theft (Class B Misdemeanor)
  • Burglary of a motor vehicle (Class A Misdemeanor)
  • Burglary of a motor vehicle (Class A Misdemeanor)
  • Burglary of a motor vehicle (Class A Misdemeanor)
  • Fraudulent use of identifying information (State Jail Felony)

The bond amount totaled $20,500.

While at the residence, agents also arrested Claudia Barron, who had a warrant for fraudulent use of identifying information, a state jail felony.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories