Brownsville police arrest man wanted for series of burglaries

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville police arrested a man who was wanted for a series of burglaries.

Jacob Lee Rodriguez, 30, was arrested by Brownsville PD Special Investigation Unit at a residence in the area of Red Rose, according to a press release by Brownsville PD.

According to the release, Rodriguez’ warrants are as follows:

Theft (Third Degree Felony)

Theft (State Jail Felony)

Theft (State Jail Felony)

Theft (State Jail Felony)

Theft (Class B Misdemeanor)

Burglary of a motor vehicle (Class A Misdemeanor)

Burglary of a motor vehicle (Class A Misdemeanor)

Burglary of a motor vehicle (Class A Misdemeanor)

Fraudulent use of identifying information (State Jail Felony)

The bond amount totaled $20,500.

While at the residence, agents also arrested Claudia Barron, who had a warrant for fraudulent use of identifying information, a state jail felony.