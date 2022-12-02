BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tips to the Brownsville Police Department’s Crime Stoppers program has led to an arrest following a fight outside a bar in which a man fired off multiple shots from a handgun on Thanksgiving.

Jesus Villafuerte (Courtesy of Brownsville PD)

Jesus Villafuerte was arrested and charged in connection to the investigation, the Brownsville Police Department announced Friday.

The brawl involved several men Nov. 24 and was captured on handheld video. In the video, shared on social media and received by police detectives, a man in a baseball cap and a red shirt fired off several rounds from a handgun in a parking lot in Brownsville.

“These subjects were captured on video fighting outside a local bar on Thursday,” the police department said. “One of the subjects displayed and fired a gun at the scene.”

Following the fight, detectives shared images from the video and asked the public for tips about the man’s identity and location. The arrest announced Friday was attributed to Crime Stoppers tips.

“We wish to thank Brownsville Crime Stoppers for the information provided,” the Brownsville Police Department posted on social media.

Villafuerte was charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony; discharge of firearm in certain municipalities, a class A misdemeanor; and driving while license invalid, a class B misdemeanor, according to police.