BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man Oct. 13 on charges of assault family violence and more.

Brownsville police officers responded to the 1100 block of Las Mananitas Drive after receiving a call reporting an assault. When officers made contact with the victim at the location, she told officers that a man identified as Eduardo Perez, 23 had struck her several times in the face and arms, police stated.

The woman told police she was able to break free from Perez, who then allegedly grabbed a rock and started hitting the victim’s car, causing damage, police said.

According to police, Perez had left the location prior to the police arriving but he passed by the location in a blue Ford Focus as police were interviewing the woman, police said. An officer began to follow Perez.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Perez refused to stop, police said. After a brief chase, Perez went back to the woman’s location where an officer ordered him to get on the ground. Perez refused the officer’s commands, police said.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and attempted to take Perez into custody, but Perez was using force to keep his hands in the front and not in the back as officers tried to handcuff him, police said.

Perez was eventually handcuffed and led to a marked unit for transport. At the unit, Perez refused to get inside the vehicle by using force and not allowing his legs to get inside the vehicle, police said.

An officer at the location “drive stunned” Perez with his electronical conductive device, police said. At that point, Perez complied with police and placed his legs in the police unit, authorities said.

Perez was taken to the Brownsville City Jail and was arraigned on Oct. 14.

According to police, Perez was charged with the following offenses and a bond totaling $25,000: