Brownsville Police arrest man for solicitation, uncover additional warrants

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — On Friday the Brownsville Police responded to a call of a man soliciting money from drivers.

Authorities said they took Victor Hernandez, 50 into custody on Sept. 10 at the intersection of International Boulevard and Southbound Frontage Road.

Police said upon contact, Hernandez gave them a false name.

Upon further investigation, police were able to get Hernandez’s real name and found out he had additional warrants.

Officers said Hernandez had a Felony Warrant out of Weslaco for Theft and an Aggravated Sexual Battery out of Meigs County, Tennessee.

Authorities charged Hernandez with failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, failure to register as a sex offender, and solicitation by a pedestrian.

The failure to register as a sex offender carries a bond of $25,000, failure to identify as a fugitive from justice carries a $3,000 bond and a $350 bond for solicitation by a pedestrian.