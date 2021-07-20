Brownsville police arrest man for robbery, fraud

(Source: Brownsville Police Department)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a 24-year-old man for fraud and three counts of robbery.

According to police, Miguel Angel Rodriguez walked into a convenience store on July 14 and took an undisclosed amount of money using a knife and a fake gun.

Then on July 18, Rodriguez took part in another aggravated robbery at a different convenience store, said, officials.

The Criminal Investigation Unit took Rodriguez into custody without incident on Monday, July 19.

