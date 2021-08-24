Brownsville Police arrest man after early morning car chase

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. Brownsville Police responded to a domestic dispute call at the 1400 block of Ruben M. Torres Boulevard.

According to police 32-year-old, Robert Martinez took a female in his white GMC Truck from the location using force.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. Police said Martinez ignored the officer’s marked unit emergency lights and fled the location on Boca Chica. Police then were able to have the vehicle stop at the intersection of Boca Chica and Central Avenue.

After several repeated verbal instructions by officers, the suspect complied and got out of the truck. Police were able to locate the female victim and a 3-year-old child in the vehicle.

Police said Martinez was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault, Abandoning/Endangerment of a Child Criminal Neglect, and Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle.