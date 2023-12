BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested 26 men in a downtown prostitution operation.

The Brownsville Police Department Special Investigations Narcotics Unit conducted the operation, which resulted in 26 men being arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution. Some of the men also face drug-related charges or evading arrest.

“Our commitment to maintaining and fostering a safe community continues. We urge citizens to remain vigilant and compliant with the law. Together, we can ensure the well-being of our community,” the post stated.

From top left: Alfredo Aguero, Adrian Perez-Pinones, Hugo Adolfo Padilla, Jesus Padron Hernandez, Isaei Huriel Padilla, David Sanchez, Uriel Palcatre, Carlos Alberto Blanco, Marco Antonio Torres, Felipe de Jesus Martinez-Izaguirre, Donald David Ferguson III, Eduardo Muraira Jr., Gerardo Sosa, Juan Jose Rodriguez-Aguirre, Gaspar Davila-Cepeda, Jose Hugo Munguia, Oscar Enrique Rodriguez, Abel Cruz, Peter Padilla Castillo, Abdon Montoya, Cesar Augusto Zendejas, Juan Maximo Ruiz, Heliodoro Lule-Lozoya, Juan Miguel Esparza, Juan Manuel Gomez, Apolinar Gracia II (Brownsville PD)

The suspects and charges are listed below: