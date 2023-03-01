BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville honored those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday with the planting of trees.

From 10 to 11 a.m. this morning, the city in partnership with City Commissioner At-Large “B” Dr. Rose Gowen honored the deceased with a tree-planting ceremony.

This is the third grove of trees planted in remembrance of those who died of the virus. The ceremony took place at Portway Acres Park.

Community members who attended dug up the dirt and planted the new trees following the playing of taps by local law enforcement.