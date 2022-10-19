BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission will meet again next week to put a stop to electric disconnections from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board.

Residents faced with inflated bills have been asking city leaders and BPUB for help.

“We’re trying to find any little opportunity we can for ratepayers to try and reduce their bill,” Mayor Trey Mendez told ValleyCentral on Tuesday. “We don’t want them to get disconnected for reasons [due to] higher rates.”

On Monday, the BPUB Board of Directors voted to approve “freezes on late fees, penalties, and disconnection to February 2023,” according to the mayor. However, the freezes do not become official until the city commission approves the BPUB decision.

On Tuesday, city commissioners learned about BPUB’s vote to freeze late fees, penalties and disconnections. Mendez told ValleyCentral the commission will call a special meeting next week to approve the freezes.

“My recommendation is that we come back as soon as possible as a city commission, put that on the agenda and approve it so it can take effect,” Mendez said. “So the intent is to do a special meeting within the next week.”

The freezes would take effect immediately after the city commission’s approval, the mayor said.

On Tuesday, the city commission voted unanimously to reduce electric rates by 11% before the end of the year. That reduction requires a second vote by the commission and public notices — which city leaders are expected to support — making a rate cut scheduled for May 2023 possible as early as Dec. 13.

City officials hope to do more to help residents, though one of the biggest reasons factoring into recent increases to electric bills has been the costs of fuel, Mendez said.

“Still trying to see if there’s any other thing we can do,” Mendez said. “As we know the price of natural gas is really what’s affecting bills, really what’s raising that. We’ve seen the price of natural gas go up threefold over the last year. That’s still a concern. We are anticipating those rates are going to stabilize in the next few months.”

Previously reported on ValleyCentral

The price of natural gas depends on geopolitical factors outside of Brownsville’s control, the mayor said.

“So there are a lot of factors outside of our control,” the mayor said. “But whatever is within our control, we’re really working hard to try and fix that.”