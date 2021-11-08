BROWNSVILLE PD: Woman steals over $3K of cosmetics

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police said they arrested a woman on Sunday for concealing cosmetic items from Walmart.

According to authorities, Nadya Crystal Cerda was in the cosmetic section of the Walmart at 2721 Boca Chica Blvd. Loss Prevention officers at the store said they witnessed the criminal act in progress.

Police said Cerda walked out of the store without paying for any of the items she had concealed which totaled $3,901.71.

Authorities said Cerda pushed away from Loss Prevention Officers and ran but Brownsville Police Department said they were able to take her into custody.

After several background checks, police said Cerda has a previous record for theft.

Cerda was booked into city jail for theft and failure to identify.

She was arraigned and received bonds of $6,000 for the theft and $1,500 for failure to identify.