Brownsville PD warns against celebratory gunfire on New Year’s

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is warning citizens of the dangers of celebratory gunfire on New Year’s.

“Although these shots are not intended to harm anyone, a bullet can return to the ground with sufficient force to cause serious injury or death,” they said in a Facebook post.

Brownsville PD will be deploying a team to arrest those who are participating in celebratory gunfire, the post stated.

“You may have to answer a slew of offenses and can expect to spend time in jail and pay hefty fines,” they said.