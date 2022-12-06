BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men entered a convenience store, took lottery scratch-off tickets from the counter and fled, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Now, police are on the lookout, asking the public for help in identifying the two persons of interest in connection to the theft, the department said Tuesday.

According to Brownsville police, the men entered the Xoom convenience store at the 800 block of North Expressway 77 on Nov. 30 in Brownsville.

Police alleged that the men attempted to break into the ATM at the store and then took several lottery tickets from the counter and fled.

Photo courtesy: Brownsville Police Department

Anyone with information on the identity of the men is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

If the information leads to an arrest you could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.